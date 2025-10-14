The Armed Forces of Ukraine are introducing telemedicine and robotic evacuation – Syrskyi on new solutions for the front

$41.610.01
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 6882 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
08:16 AM • 9392 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 9494 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
07:39 AM • 13046 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 13967 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 15700 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 17534 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 27247 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34904 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
Popular news
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 24872 views
Hamas released Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin after 738 days in captivityOctober 14, 01:31 AM • 10088 views
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 7466 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 24233 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 13946 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 47955 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 47954 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 55657 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 52119 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
October 13, 08:59 AM • 56479 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 23237 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 27908 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 29539 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 29293 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 56770 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are introducing telemedicine and robotic evacuation – Syrskyi on new solutions for the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the introduction of telemedicine and robotic evacuation. This is aimed at protecting the lives of servicemen and improving medical support.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are introducing telemedicine and robotic evacuation – Syrskyi on new solutions for the front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that modern combat operations are increasingly dependent on technology, and the priority of the Ukrainian army is to protect the lives of servicemen and introduce innovations in medical support. He spoke about this during a monthly meeting on military medicine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the modern battlefield has radically changed under the influence of attack drones.

At the current stage of the war, the realities of the battlefield are determined by attack drones, and the "kill zone" already reaches 10 kilometers. Under such conditions, the capabilities of our logistics and military medicine become of great importance for the operational evacuation of the wounded.

– he noted.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the army must develop through the prism of the needs of the Ukrainian infantryman, because it is he who bears the main burden of the war.

Syrskyi revealed occupiers' losses in September and named new defense directions10.10.25, 10:52 • 3200 views

We must see the war through the prism of the infantryman's needs, preserve his life and health. When we talk about problems, we immediately look for ways to solve them.

– Syrskyi emphasized.

Among the innovative solutions already being implemented in the army, he noted the system of remote medical consultations in the combat zone. This refers to a technology actively used by the 106th separate territorial defense brigade.

Syrskyi spoke about the situation at the front: what is known11.10.25, 13:08 • 13182 views

With the help of portable FMC complexes, military doctors in rear hospitals can conduct secure online consultations with the transmission of ECG, ultrasound, dermatological, and otolaryngological examination data – even at a significant distance from medical facilities.

The first batch of such equipment has already arrived at military units, and we see real results of its work. This experience needs to be scaled up in the troops.

– stated the Commander-in-Chief.

In addition to medical technologies, the Armed Forces are working on the digitalization of medical care records. This will reduce bureaucracy, simplify document flow, and free military medics from paperwork.

Syrskyi summarized that all innovations – from drones to robotic evacuation systems – should serve the main goal: "We must work to preserve the life and health of the defenders of Ukraine, who are holding the front."

Advantage in FPV drone use is with the Ukrainian army, but the enemy is trying to achieve parity - Syrskyi07.10.25, 13:18 • 3155 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi