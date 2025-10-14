The Armed Forces of Ukraine are introducing telemedicine and robotic evacuation – Syrskyi on new solutions for the front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that modern combat operations are increasingly dependent on technology, and the priority of the Ukrainian army is to protect the lives of servicemen and introduce innovations in medical support. He spoke about this during a monthly meeting on military medicine, UNN reports.

According to Syrskyi, the modern battlefield has radically changed under the influence of attack drones.

At the current stage of the war, the realities of the battlefield are determined by attack drones, and the "kill zone" already reaches 10 kilometers. Under such conditions, the capabilities of our logistics and military medicine become of great importance for the operational evacuation of the wounded. – he noted.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the army must develop through the prism of the needs of the Ukrainian infantryman, because it is he who bears the main burden of the war.

We must see the war through the prism of the infantryman's needs, preserve his life and health. When we talk about problems, we immediately look for ways to solve them. – Syrskyi emphasized.

Among the innovative solutions already being implemented in the army, he noted the system of remote medical consultations in the combat zone. This refers to a technology actively used by the 106th separate territorial defense brigade.

With the help of portable FMC complexes, military doctors in rear hospitals can conduct secure online consultations with the transmission of ECG, ultrasound, dermatological, and otolaryngological examination data – even at a significant distance from medical facilities.

The first batch of such equipment has already arrived at military units, and we see real results of its work. This experience needs to be scaled up in the troops. – stated the Commander-in-Chief.

In addition to medical technologies, the Armed Forces are working on the digitalization of medical care records. This will reduce bureaucracy, simplify document flow, and free military medics from paperwork.

Syrskyi summarized that all innovations – from drones to robotic evacuation systems – should serve the main goal: "We must work to preserve the life and health of the defenders of Ukraine, who are holding the front."

