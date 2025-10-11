Syrskyi spoke about the situation at the front: what is known

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are focusing their main efforts on deterring the enemy, stabilizing the situation in threatening directions, primarily Lyman, Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, Novopavlivka, and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. He reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

During September, the total losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 28.5 thousand people. Our defense is active. The counter-offensive operation of Ukrainian troops in the Dobropillia direction continues. - the message says.

Thanks to the successful actions of the units of the Air Assault Forces, assault regiments, and other units of the Defense Forces, it is possible to stop and repel the enemy, who planned to seize the entire Donetsk region at the beginning of autumn.

New challenges await us. In a month, the enemy increased the number of air attack means used by 1.3 times. And although our air defense demonstrates an effectiveness of about 74%, we must make additional efforts to cover rear energy, critical infrastructure, and logistics. - Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, the enemy is paying dearly for continuing the aggressive war against Ukraine. We have succeeded in implementing the DeepStrike program. Last month, the number of strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation reached 70. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the production of fuels and lubricants, explosives, and other components of the Russian military-industrial complex in the aggressor country. In particular, oil refining in Russia has been reduced by 21%.

We are intensifying the creation of a new branch of troops – unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force. We are improving the system of assault troops. We are forming the Cyber Forces Command. At the same time, measures to optimize military command bodies are underway in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive its important section of the front with subordinate army corps. - Syrskyi summarized.

