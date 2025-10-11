234 combat engagements took place on the front: almost half in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

The most intense combat engagements over the past day were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, where the enemy suffered significant losses. Over the past day, 234 combat engagements were recorded. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 08:00 on October 11, 2025, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 73 air strikes, used 32 missiles, dropped 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4171 shellings, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4575 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report says.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne of Zaporizhzhia region, as well as on the city of Dnipro.

Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel and an enemy artillery piece.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 144 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 26 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamyanka, Dovhenke, and in the direction of Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Otradne, Bologivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, 12 enemy attacks were recorded over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Stavky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units carried out one unsuccessful attack in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 72 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Chervony Lyman, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiya, and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Balagan.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, seven combat engagements took place over the past day — the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

