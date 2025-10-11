$41.510.00
October 10, 07:08 PM • 18102 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 35268 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 43233 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 30694 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 27148 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 34491 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 41105 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 44100 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19789 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 20211 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Tags
Authors
234 combat engagements took place on the front: almost half in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

Over the past day, 234 combat engagements were recorded, 72 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction and 28 in the Oleksandrivka direction. The enemy launched 1 missile, 73 air strikes and carried out 4171 shellings.

234 combat engagements took place on the front: almost half in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

The most intense combat engagements over the past day were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, where the enemy suffered significant losses. Over the past day, 234 combat engagements were recorded. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 08:00 on October 11, 2025, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 73 air strikes, used 32 missiles, dropped 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4171 shellings, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4575 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the report says.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne of Zaporizhzhia region, as well as on the city of Dnipro.

Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel and an enemy artillery piece.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 144 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 26 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamyanka, Dovhenke, and in the direction of Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Otradne, Bologivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, 12 enemy attacks were recorded over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Stavky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units carried out one unsuccessful attack in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 72 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Chervony Lyman, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiya, and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Balagan.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, seven combat engagements took place over the past day — the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Olga Rozgon

