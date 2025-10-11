$41.510.00
October 10, 07:08 PM • 18116 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 35286 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 43259 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 30710 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 27165 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 34507 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 41119 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 44111 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19791 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 20213 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Over 1000 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3114 views

On October 10, the Russian army lost 1060 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.25 amount to 1,121,570 personnel.

Over 1000 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On October 10, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1121570 (+1060) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11247 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23345 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒  33568 (+21)
          • MLRS ‒  1518 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1225 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒  68766 (+219)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3859 (+18)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  63847 (+72)
                            • special equipment ‒  3973 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

