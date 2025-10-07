Advantage in FPV drone use is with the Ukrainian army, but the enemy is trying to achieve parity - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces. He reported that in September, Ukrainian drones hit 66.5 thousand enemy targets, eliminating 18,159 occupiers. Syrskyi wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

We have certain results in this area. Thus, in September, our unmanned aerial systems hit 66.5 thousand enemy targets, which is 10.8% more than in August. Of these, 39.2 thousand hits were made by kamikaze drones. At the same time, 18,159 servicemen of the occupation army were hit or destroyed (+23% compared to the previous month) - the message says.

Syrskyi noted that the number of tasks performed by robotic ground systems has almost doubled. This, according to him, indicates an increase in commanders' attention to this important component of unmanned systems.

The advantage in the use of FPV is still in favor of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, although the Russian occupiers are doing everything to get closer to parity, added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the meeting on the development of unmanned systems, Syrskyi heard a report from J-2 intelligence officers on the development of Russian unmanned systems troops, new units and technical solutions of the enemy, and plans for the use of Russian innovations.

The enemy is not standing still, investing in the development of UAV units, spending huge resources on it. We have no right to slow down! Therefore, the scaling of the Unmanned Systems Forces units continues in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a recruitment campaign for the USF units is being launched. - added the commander-in-chief.

Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - Syrskyi