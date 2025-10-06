Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a monthly meeting on the training of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as on certain aspects of the functioning of training centers. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Over the past year, we have done significant organizational work to ensure that recruits have enough time to master the necessary skills and knowledge during basic general military training. Now, BZVP (Basic General Military Training) lasts 51 days, includes an anti-drone warfare course and other elements that meet the requirements of modern technological warfare. - Syrskyi reported.

At the same time, according to him, taking into account the drone and missile threat, work is underway to strengthen the security of training centers. They are increasingly moving deeper into the country, as far as possible from the front line. In this regard, the task arises to ensure high training standards also in remote locations.

During the meeting, a constructive discussion took place regarding quality control of training in training centers, optimization of their organizational structure, deployment of BZVP on the basis of mechanized brigades, the role of army corps in training, etc.

Problematic issues have been considered, and ways for their urgent resolution have been identified. I have set specific tasks, including those related to preparing for the functioning of the NC in the winter period. It is important to fully realize the potential of the training centers. We continue this important work. - summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi