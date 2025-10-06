$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2658 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the relocation of training centers deeper into the country due to the threat of drones and missiles. Basic combined arms training now lasts 51 days, including a course on anti-drone warfare.

Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a monthly meeting on the training of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as on certain aspects of the functioning of training centers. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Over the past year, we have done significant organizational work to ensure that recruits have enough time to master the necessary skills and knowledge during basic general military training. Now, BZVP (Basic General Military Training) lasts 51 days, includes an anti-drone warfare course and other elements that meet the requirements of modern technological warfare.

- Syrskyi reported.

At the same time, according to him, taking into account the drone and missile threat, work is underway to strengthen the security of training centers. They are increasingly moving deeper into the country, as far as possible from the front line. In this regard, the task arises to ensure high training standards also in remote locations.

During the meeting, a constructive discussion took place regarding quality control of training in training centers, optimization of their organizational structure, deployment of BZVP on the basis of mechanized brigades, the role of army corps in training, etc.

Problematic issues have been considered, and ways for their urgent resolution have been identified. I have set specific tasks, including those related to preparing for the functioning of the NC in the winter period. It is important to fully realize the potential of the training centers. We continue this important work.

- summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi
03.09.25, 14:03

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi