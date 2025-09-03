In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi

$41.360.01
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 7142 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 11585 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 16388 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 24857 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 24779 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 80033 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104591 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 146688 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 152129 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 24859 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Denmark
State Border of Ukraine
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Fake news
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
M1 Abrams
In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the arrangement of underground facilities for military personnel in training centers. In some centers, 100% of personnel already permanently live in underground shelters.

In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that he held a meeting, the main topic of which was security measures in training centers amid constant drone and missile attacks by the enemy, writes UNN.

Details

There were reports on the construction of protective structures, as well as the state of provision of training centers with air defense systems, surveillance, and air defense cover.

A significant amount of work has been done in this area during the summer. Underground structures are being built for the accommodation of military personnel undergoing training; covered communication passages are being equipped at firing ranges, etc. In some centers, 100% of personnel already permanently live in underground shelters.

- said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, there is still a lot of work to be done. Following the meeting, Syrskyi set tasks to solve problematic issues. He emphasized the need to concentrate efforts to complete the arrangement of underground shelters in training centers in the shortest possible time.

Recall

On August 12, Russian troops attacked a training base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kropyvnytskyi, hitting the dining hall. At least ten foreign volunteers were killed, and more than a hundred servicemen were wounded.

The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters30.07.25, 20:33 • 3139 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi