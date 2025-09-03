In some training centers, 100% of military personnel already live in underground shelters - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that he held a meeting, the main topic of which was security measures in training centers amid constant drone and missile attacks by the enemy, writes UNN.

There were reports on the construction of protective structures, as well as the state of provision of training centers with air defense systems, surveillance, and air defense cover.

A significant amount of work has been done in this area during the summer. Underground structures are being built for the accommodation of military personnel undergoing training; covered communication passages are being equipped at firing ranges, etc. In some centers, 100% of personnel already permanently live in underground shelters. - said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, there is still a lot of work to be done. Following the meeting, Syrskyi set tasks to solve problematic issues. He emphasized the need to concentrate efforts to complete the arrangement of underground shelters in training centers in the shortest possible time.

On August 12, Russian troops attacked a training base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kropyvnytskyi, hitting the dining hall. At least ten foreign volunteers were killed, and more than a hundred servicemen were wounded.

