Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14195 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 19847 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 44547 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 56935 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 49170 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 58036 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 104012 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 48832 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 66846 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 64986 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14172 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized moving the training process underground due to the threat of strikes. In addition, he called for an immediate response to air raid sirens and the appearance of reconnaissance drones.

The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the training process in training centers should be maximally moved underground, and it is necessary to react instantly to the appearance of reconnaissance drones, UNN reports.

... emphasized the strict observance of safety requirements at training grounds and in training centers. The entire Ukraine is in the risk zone of enemy missile and drone strikes. Therefore, the training process must be maximally moved underground. It is necessary to react instantly to air raid signals and the appearance of reconnaissance drones!

- Syrskyi reported.

The enemy attacked the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with attack UAVs, a serviceman was wounded24.06.25, 13:01 • 13326 views

Let's add

In addition, according to him, work is underway to create an Instructor Training School, in which the Armed Forces are assisted by the charitable foundation "Come Back Alive". This is an example of partnership between civil society and the army, which should be developed and scaled. Thus, the construction of three professional training schools – UAV, RNC and EW – has been financed.

Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded29.07.25, 23:14 • 66846 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine