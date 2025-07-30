The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the training process in training centers should be maximally moved underground, and it is necessary to react instantly to the appearance of reconnaissance drones, UNN reports.

... emphasized the strict observance of safety requirements at training grounds and in training centers. The entire Ukraine is in the risk zone of enemy missile and drone strikes. Therefore, the training process must be maximally moved underground. It is necessary to react instantly to air raid signals and the appearance of reconnaissance drones! - Syrskyi reported.

The enemy attacked the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with attack UAVs, a serviceman was wounded

Let's add

In addition, according to him, work is underway to create an Instructor Training School, in which the Armed Forces are assisted by the charitable foundation "Come Back Alive". This is an example of partnership between civil society and the army, which should be developed and scaled. Thus, the construction of three professional training schools – UAV, RNC and EW – has been financed.

Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded