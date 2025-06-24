The enemy attacked the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with attack UAVs, a serviceman was wounded

Today, June 24, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs. One serviceman was wounded. This was reported by the Ground Forces, writes UNN.

Thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined safety algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, numerous casualties were avoided. One serviceman was wounded and taken to a medical facility. - the report says.

It is noted that enhanced protective measures are simultaneously being applied to ensure the safety and health of servicemen in case of possible missile and air attacks by the enemy.

The command urges all servicemen to be vigilant, strictly adhere to safety measures, and clearly follow action algorithms during air alarms.

The life and health of Ukrainian warriors are our highest priority - added the General Staff.

On June 22, the Russian army struck a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region with an Iskander-M missile, according to the spokesman for the Ground Forces. As a result of the attack, there were killed and wounded servicemen.