Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The enemy attacked the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with attack UAVs, a serviceman was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10653 views

On June 24, Russian troops attacked the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs. As a result of the attack, one serviceman was wounded and taken to a medical facility.

Today, June 24, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs. One serviceman was wounded. This was reported by the Ground Forces, writes UNN.

Thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined safety algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, numerous casualties were avoided. One serviceman was wounded and taken to a medical facility.

- the report says.

It is noted that enhanced protective measures are simultaneously being applied to ensure the safety and health of servicemen in case of possible missile and air attacks by the enemy.

The command urges all servicemen to be vigilant, strictly adhere to safety measures, and clearly follow action algorithms during air alarms.

The life and health of Ukrainian warriors are our highest priority

- added the General Staff.

Recall

On June 22, the Russian army struck a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region with an Iskander-M missile, according to the spokesman for the Ground Forces. As a result of the attack, there were killed and wounded servicemen.

