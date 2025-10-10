Syrskyi revealed occupiers' losses in September and named new defense directions

The operational situation on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war remains difficult. Russian occupiers are suffering significant losses, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are focusing their main efforts on containing the enemy, stabilizing the situation in threatening directions, primarily Lyman, Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details

Over the past month, the total losses of Russian occupiers amounted to 28.5 thousand people.

Our defense is active. The counter-offensive operation of Ukrainian troops in the Dobropillia direction continues - Syrskyi stated.

He added that over the month, the enemy increased the number of air attack means used by 1.3 times. And although Ukraine's air defense, according to the Commander-in-Chief, demonstrates an effectiveness of about 74%, additional efforts are needed to cover rear energy, critical infrastructure, and logistics.

We are intensifying the creation of a new branch of troops - unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force. We are improving the system of assault troops. We are forming the Cyber Forces Command - Syrskyi stated.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted the Russian summer offensive campaign. The head of state announced this after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.