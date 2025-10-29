Ukraine to receive approximately 50 million euros for hospital reconstruction

The European Union has approved the allocation of approximately 50 million euros to Ukraine under its guarantees for a hospital reconstruction project within the framework of the project "Strengthening the healthcare system and saving lives." This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

During the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukrainian Investment Plan, additional funding was approved under the guarantees of the European Union for the joint project of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Bank "Strengthening the healthcare system and saving lives." Approximately 50 million euros are planned to be allocated for the reconstruction of hospitals that have suffered significant damage as a result of hostilities or are operating with increased workload - the report says.

It is noted that the funding will primarily be directed to hospitals that also serve internally displaced persons.

"Additional funding will cover the preparatory and construction stages of project implementation. In particular, this includes conducting feasibility studies, environmental and social assessments, developing project and tender documentation, carrying out construction and installation works, technical supervision, as well as purchasing modern medical and laboratory equipment. The selection of specific institutions for the implementation of measures will take place after final confirmation of the availability of funding," the ministry added.

