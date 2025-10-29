Ukraine to receive approximately 50 million euros for hospital reconstruction

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:25 PM • 8612 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16901 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21570 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54719 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35894 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57494 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29857 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81204 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48954 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Tags
Authors
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54733 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57503 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49536 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81208 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92640 views
Ukraine to receive approximately 50 million euros for hospital reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The EU has approved the allocation of approximately 50 million euros to Ukraine under its guarantees for hospital reconstruction. These funds will be directed towards the reconstruction of facilities damaged by the war and those operating under increased strain.

Ukraine to receive approximately 50 million euros for hospital reconstruction

The European Union has approved the allocation of approximately 50 million euros to Ukraine under its guarantees for a hospital reconstruction project within the framework of the project "Strengthening the healthcare system and saving lives." This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

During the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukrainian Investment Plan, additional funding was approved under the guarantees of the European Union for the joint project of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Bank "Strengthening the healthcare system and saving lives." Approximately 50 million euros are planned to be allocated for the reconstruction of hospitals that have suffered significant damage as a result of hostilities or are operating with increased workload

- the report says.

It is noted that the funding will primarily be directed to hospitals that also serve internally displaced persons.

"Additional funding will cover the preparatory and construction stages of project implementation. In particular, this includes conducting feasibility studies, environmental and social assessments, developing project and tender documentation, carrying out construction and installation works, technical supervision, as well as purchasing modern medical and laboratory equipment. The selection of specific institutions for the implementation of measures will take place after final confirmation of the availability of funding," the ministry added.

Recall

In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants (SPPs) continues as part of preparing medical facilities for winter and strengthening their energy autonomy. Thanks to such solutions, hospitals are able to operate stably even in the event of prolonged power outages.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyHealth
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
World Bank
European Union
Ukraine