Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
Over 500 entities in Russia's energy sector came under sanctions in 2025 - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The sanctions coalition imposed restrictions on over 500 entities in Russia's energy sector, including oil tankers and financial institutions. This led to a decrease in the price of Russian oil and a reduction in its exports, forecasting significant losses for the Russian budget.

Over 500 entities in Russia's energy sector came under sanctions in 2025 - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

In 2025, the sanctions coalition has already imposed restrictions on more than 500 entities in Russia's energy sector. As Oleg Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reported at the Kyiv Sanctions Summit, this includes oil tankers, traders, and financial institutions, UNN reports.

Details

During his speech, Luhovskyi emphasized that the energy sector remains a key source of financing for the Russian war machine.

According to him, this year the sanctions coalition imposed restrictions on more than 500 entities in Russia's energy sector. These include oil tankers, traders, financial institutions, and a significant number of organizations that are part of the ecosystem of Russia's shadow fleet.

Today, the price of Russian oil has dropped to a record low of $40 per barrel in seaports. In addition, the discount on Urals crude has almost doubled – from $12 to $20 per barrel, and the cost of tanker freight has increased by 15%. Since November, we have observed a decrease in Russia's oil exports by sea.

New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea30.10.25, 22:19 • 1766 views

"Sanctions pressure has led to a decrease in oil production in Russia to 30 million tons this year. This trend will intensify," emphasized Oleh Luhovskyi, adding that in 2025, Russia saw a 20% decrease in drilling new wells for oil production.

As a result, international sanctions have led to a significant deficit in the Russian federal budget. According to the SZR (Foreign Intelligence Service) estimates, this year Russia will lose $30 billion in oil and gas revenues and may lose about $50 billion next year.

Addendum

The event was attended by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O'Sullivan, Advisor – Authorized Representative of the President on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk, representatives of Ukraine, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Finland, France, Sweden, and the European Union.

The intelligence service emphasized that the summit will result in the development of further steps to strengthen the sanctions coalition to weaken the economic basis for the Russian war machine.

In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence12.11.25, 16:27 • 3246 views

Antonina Tumanova

