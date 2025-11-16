2026 World Cup Qualifier against Iceland: Ukraine announced its national team squad

The Ukrainian national football team has submitted its official squad for the match against Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Association of Football.

Details

The squad will include 23 Ukrainian footballers. The list includes defender Mykola Matviyenko and midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi - at the same time, Oleh Ocheretko and Heorhiy Sudakov did not make it (due to injuries - ed.)

The match between the teams is scheduled for November 16 at the Polish Army Stadium ("Legia") in Warsaw. Kick-off is at 7:00 PM Kyiv time.

Ukraine's squad looks like this:

Goalkeepers: Yevhen Volynets, Dmytro Riznyk, Anatoliy Trubin;

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar, Yukhym Konoplya, Oleksandr Karavayev, Taras Mykhavko, Bohdan Mykhaylichenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Vitaliy Mykolenko;

Midfielders: Yehor Nazaryna, Mykola Shaparenko, Nazar Voloshyn, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksandr Zubkov;

Forwards: Vladyslav Vanat, Roman Yaremchuk.

