Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

On Sunday, November 16, the Ukrainian national team will play a decisive match in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualification, the results of which will determine whether Ukraine can get to the World Cup. The national team will meet Iceland at 7:00 PM in Poland. Our national team must win to advance, while a draw suits the Icelanders, writes UNN.

Today, November 16, the Ukrainian national team will play its final match in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualification. Our national team will meet the Icelandic national team in Warsaw at the "Polish Army" stadium.

It became known earlier that the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team, Georgiy Sudakov, will not play in the match against Iceland. The footballer sustained an injury and has already left the team's location.

Earlier, Rebrov announced the squad that will prepare for the two final matches of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, Arseniy Batagov, Volodymyr Brazhko, and Artem Dovbyk had previously left the national team due to injuries.

The match in Poland, which starts at 7:00 PM, can be watched on the MEGOGO media service and for free on the MEGOGO Sport TV channel on T2 and cable networks.

Bookmakers favor Ukraine, with odds of 1.7 for their victory. For Iceland's victory - 5.2.

The first match between the teams ended with Ukraine's victory with a score of 5:3, however, after Ukraine lost to France, the situation for Ukraine in the group somewhat worsened.

France has already secured a spot in the World Cup, and Ukraine and Iceland have the same number of points (7), but it is the Icelanders who occupy second place, which allows them to advance to the play-off matches, due to the difference in goals scored and conceded.

To reach the play-off matches, Ukraine must win this match, while a draw will suit Iceland.

