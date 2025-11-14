Heorhiy Sudakov to miss crucial match for Ukraine national team against Iceland

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Georgiy Sudakov will not play in the match against Iceland. The footballer sustained an injury and has already left the team's camp. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, according to UNN.

Details

Footballer Georgiy Sudakov sustained an injury that will prevent him from continuing to participate in the training cycle before the match.

Due to the injury, Georgiy Sudakov is leaving the national team's camp and returning to his club for further treatment and recovery. - the post states.

Sudakov will focus on rehabilitation to recover from the injury and return to playing for his club. Thus, in the match against Iceland, the Ukrainian national team will be forced to do without one of its key midfielders. The team continues preparations for the match without Sudakov.

Reminder

The day before, the Ukrainian national team lost to the French national team in Paris with a score of 0-4 in the penultimate qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

