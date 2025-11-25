Heads of committees from 20 European countries issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine

The heads of the foreign affairs committees of 20 European countries adopted a joint statement on the war in Ukraine. This was announced on the X social network by the head of the foreign affairs committee of the Estonian Riigikogu, Marko Mihkelson, informs UNN.

In the document, diplomats emphasize that a just and lasting peace cannot be achieved by appeasing the aggressor.

Instead, it must be based on international law and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty. ... Nothing can be decided about Ukraine without Ukraine, and about Europe - without Europe - the statement says.

It also states that Ukraine's security must be real and based on legally binding guarantees.

Russia must not benefit from aggression, and any negotiations must begin with an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. ... European and Ukrainian values, prosperity, and security depend on a firm and just position - the authors of the statement summarized.

We add that the document was signed, in particular, by the heads of the foreign affairs committees of Estonia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and Great Britain.

Earlier, European Council President António Costa announced that he was convening the leaders of 27 EU countries for a special meeting on Ukraine on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit, which begins today in Angola.

