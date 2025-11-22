Europe must be part of the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine: what Merz told Trump

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
04:36 PM • 1822 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
04:29 PM • 1980 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
02:45 PM • 6932 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
02:16 PM • 11045 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
01:41 PM • 11224 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
11:14 AM • 14904 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 18079 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 20521 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 26816 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41887 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
DZIDZIO co-founder Lesyk Turko dies - journalistNovember 22, 07:26 AM • 7058 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 20125 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 16176 views
May see a bluff: The Times explained what Trump might think about Zelenskyy's position amid the peace planNovember 22, 09:10 AM • 8158 views
"Little flexibility": FT learned details of Driscoll's negotiations with European ambassadors in Kyiv amid ultimatum on peace planNovember 22, 09:48 AM • 3666 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 45865 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 36981 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 44577 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 51253 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 48979 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
South Africa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 16271 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 20229 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 45876 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 41892 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 56155 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Bild

Europe must be part of the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine: what Merz told Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized to Donald Trump that Europe must be part of any process to end the war in Ukraine, as its defeat would affect the entire continent. The US has prepared a draft security guarantee for Ukraine based on the model of NATO's Article 5, but Ukraine objects to accepting this plan, which involves territorial concessions.

Europe must be part of the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine: what Merz told Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that during a long telephone conversation on Friday evening, he made it clear to US President Donald Trump that Europe must be part of any process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Wars, according to Merz, cannot be ended by great powers without taking into account the interests of the affected countries.

If Ukraine loses this war and perhaps disintegrates, it will affect European politics as a whole, the entire European continent. And that is why we are so committed to this issue.

– Merz said after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

The Chancellor of Germany emphasized that he clearly explained this position to Trump.

He also reminded Trump how Russia "dealt" with the Budapest Memorandum, a 1994 agreement under which Kyiv gave up its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees that proved insufficient to deter Russia.

EU leaders to hold special meeting on US peace plan for Ukraine on Monday - Costa22.11.25, 17:14 • 1568 views

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft of security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of NATO's Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine