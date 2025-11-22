EU leaders to hold special meeting on US peace plan for Ukraine on Monday - Costa

EU leaders will meet on Monday during the EU-Africa summit in Luanda to discuss a US-developed peace proposal for Ukraine. This was stated on Saturday by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, as reported by UNN.

According to Costa, the 28-point American draft plan contains important elements that will be necessary for a just and lasting peace.

We are ready to join in to ensure a sustainable future peace. I have invited all 27 EU leaders to a special meeting on Ukraine on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit in Luanda on Monday – Costa noted in a post on X.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft of security guarantees for Ukraine within Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the NATO Article 5 model, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, envisages Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the US-proposed peace plan next week.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territories and limit the deployment of NATO forces.