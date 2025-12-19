New method for whale health control: deadly virus in the Arctic detected using drones

Drones have been successfully used to collect samples of exhaled breath - or "blow" - from wild humpback whales, sperm whales, and fin whales in northern Norway, ushering in a new era of non-invasive health monitoring for these Arctic marine giants. This is reported by Phys.org, writes UNN.

Details

This approach for pathogen screening confirmed for the first time that a potentially deadly whale virus, known as cetacean morbillivirus, is circulating above the Arctic Circle.

Experts say that the new application of drones could aid in species conservation by allowing for timely detection of threats from the virus, which has been linked to numerous mass mortality events of whales and dolphins worldwide.

How samples were collected by drones

The study, involving King's College London and the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in the UK, with numerous partners including Nord University as the lead university, and published in BMC Veterinary Research, utilized consumer drones equipped with sterile Petri dishes to hover over whale blowholes and capture droplets from their respiratory tracts.

Co-author of the study, Professor Terry Dawson from the Department of Geography at King's College London, said: "Drone sampling is a revolutionary process. It allows us to monitor pathogens in live whales without stress or harm, providing critical insights into diseases in rapidly changing Arctic ecosystems."

Between 2016 and 2025, researchers collected samples from humpback whales, sperm whales, and fin whales in the Northeast Atlantic, including northern Norway, Iceland, and Cabo Verde.

Muscle samples, as well as skin biopsies, and in one case, an organ sample, were collected and tested for infectious agents using molecular laboratory tests.

Key findings and implications for whale health

The team detected cetacean morbillivirus (a strain first identified in dolphins) in groups of humpback whales in northern Norway, in a sperm whale in poor health, and in a stranded pilot whale.

Cetacean morbillivirus is a highly pathogenic virus that affects whales, dolphins, and porpoises, causing severe respiratory, neurological, and immune disorders, and has caused numerous mass cetacean mortalities since its discovery in 1987. The results also raise concerns about potential outbreaks during winter aggregations when whales, seabirds, and humans are in close contact.

Herpesviruses were also detected in humpback whales in Norway, Iceland, and Cabo Verde, but avian influenza virus and the bacterium Brucella, associated with strandings, were not recorded.

The study emphasizes the importance of ongoing surveillance, as pathogens such as morbillivirus can cause severe diseases and interact with other stressors.

Helena Costa, lead author from Nord University, said: "Moving forward, the priority is to continue using these methods for long-term monitoring to understand how multiple emerging stressors will impact whale health in the coming years."

The study involved collaboration with UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the University of Iceland, and BIOS-CV in Cabo Verde.

