Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky station

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:50 PM • 6814 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 12614 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 11704 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
01:07 PM • 17158 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 42107 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 7490 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 25623 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 23691 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27644 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 18890 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 30: 17 injured, including a child, one person killedOctober 30, 08:33 AM • 7336 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 44892 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 28677 views
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in China12:42 PM • 3384 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict03:14 PM • 12285 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 28705 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 42113 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 44920 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 107936 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 97204 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Xi Jinping
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 38350 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 45182 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 69002 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 72781 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 53597 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
DJI Mavic
Heating

Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Ukrainian scientists have recorded the early return of humpback whales to the Antarctic Peninsula region near the Akademik Vernadsky station. This is the earliest spring registration of humpbacks in this area, both according to observations by Ukrainian scientists and data from Happywhale.

Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky station

Ukrainian scientists have discovered the early return of humpback whales to the Antarctic Peninsula region, in the area where the Akademik Vernadsky polar station is located. This was reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center, according to UNN.

Ukrainian scientists have discovered the early return of humpback whales to the Antarctic Peninsula region (where Vernadsky is located). This information is also confirmed by the international resource Happywhale, where scientists and amateurs from all over the world upload photos of whale observations.

- the report says.

According to the resource, the first humpbacks of the season were seen on October 20 and 22 by passengers of the vessel "Silver Wind" in Dallmann Bay and Orne Harbor.

Ukrainian polar explorers registered whales on October 25, but further south - in the Lemaire Channel.

We approached the northern part of Hovgaard Island by boat, where we had previously seen orcas and Antarctic minke whales. And this time we met a pair of orcas that led us to the beginning of the Lemaire Channel. There we lost them, but later stumbled upon a pair of humpbacks.

- said Zoya Shvydka, a biologist of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition.

This is currently the earliest spring registration of humpbacks in the Vernadsky area - both according to observations by Ukrainian scientists and according to Happywhale data.

Every year in spring, humpback whales of the Southern Hemisphere return from their breeding grounds near the equator to Antarctic waters rich in krill. In Antarctica, humpbacks will feed until late autumn.

The photos from October 25 have already been uploaded to Happywhale. However, it has not yet been possible to determine where these whales came from, as they turned out to be new to the database.

The task is complicated by the fact that only dorsal fins are captured in the photo. There are significantly fewer such images in the database than photos of tail fins, by the patterns on which humpbacks are usually identified.

Recall

Subantarctic penguins living on Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian polar station "Akademik Vernadsky" is located, laid their first egg this season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyNews of the World
Animals
Antarctica