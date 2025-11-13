Northern European and Baltic NATO allies to fund $500 million PURL package for Ukraine

Northern European and Baltic NATO allies will finance a joint $500 million PURL package for Ukraine, the Alliance announced on November 13, UNN reports.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden announced today, November 13, that they will finance a joint $500 million package of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, supplied from the United States, as part of NATO's PURL initiative. - NATO reported.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the commitment: "Our Nordic and Baltic allies are stepping up to fund another package of critical military equipment for Ukraine."

"This equipment is extremely important as Ukraine enters the winter months, and supplies through PURL are reaching Ukraine. NATO allies will continue to provide the necessary equipment and materials," Rutte said.