Publications
Exclusives
In the Alps, the rate of glacier disappearance will peak in eight years: over 100 will vanish forever

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Glaciers in the European Alps will reach their fastest melting rate within the next eight years, with over 100 of them disappearing by 2033. This is one of the most obvious manifestations of the climate crisis caused by anthropogenic global warming.

In the Alps, the rate of glacier disappearance will peak in eight years: over 100 will vanish forever

Glaciers in the European Alps are likely to reach their fastest melting rate within the next eight years, with more than 100 of them disappearing forever by 2033. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that the melting of glaciers, caused by anthropogenic global warming, is one of the most obvious manifestations of the climate crisis.

There are about 200,000 glaciers left in the world, and approximately 750 of them disappear every year. However, studies show that these rates will accelerate rapidly as emissions from burning fossil fuels continue to enter the atmosphere.

- the publication writes.

Projections show that without changes in climate policy, global temperatures will rise by 2.7°C, leading to peak glacier melting rates — about 3,000 annually by 2040 and the disappearance of 80% of modern glaciers by the end of the century. Rapid reductions in carbon emissions could limit losses significantly. Individual glaciers are important not only for sea level, but also as water sources, tourist attractions, and spiritual value for local communities.

As glaciologists, we not only model the disappearance of glaciers on a global scale, but also in our daily work are directly concerned with this problem.

- said Matthias Huss, a senior researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

According to the publication, Huss recently announced the disappearance of four glaciers, which is the latest case among approximately 1,000 glaciers that have disappeared in Switzerland over the past three decades.

Similar farewell ceremonies have taken place in Iceland, Nepal, and other countries.

A study of more than 200,000 glaciers shows that the smallest and fastest-melting glaciers are the most vulnerable.

By 2100, a significant portion of glaciers in Central Europe, the USA, Canada, the Caucasus, and the Andes will disappear, with the rate of loss being higher with stronger warming.

Large glaciers, particularly in Greenland, will melt more slowly, but the process will continue after 2100.

Recall

Glaciers in the Pamir Mountains, Tajikistan, are stable and even growing, while most of the world's glaciers are melting. European scientists are studying this phenomenon, known as the Karakoram Anomaly, to find ways to protect glaciers globally.

Scientists discover 332 colossal underwater canyons off the coast of Antarctica19.10.25, 17:06 • 5188 views

