Scientists discover 332 colossal underwater canyons off the coast of Antarctica

A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
02:19 PM • 10382 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
October 19, 09:24 AM • 14376 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 22931 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 38827 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 51227 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 46758 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 45959 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53304 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 72137 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
Trump's envoy Witkoff pressured Ukrainian delegation to cede Donetsk region to Russia - WP
Clash between local residents and TCC military in Dnipro: details
Hundreds of Hungarian citizens found among Ukrainian refugees in Germany - Welt
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 7314 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 109365 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 154554 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
Scientists discover 332 colossal underwater canyons off the coast of Antarctica

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Scientists from the University of Barcelona have created the most detailed map of the Antarctic seabed, revealing 332 colossal underwater canyons, some of which reach depths of over 4 kilometers. This discovery could change our understanding of Antarctica's impact on the global climate, as the canyons influence ocean circulation and glacier melting.

Scientists discover 332 colossal underwater canyons off the coast of Antarctica

Scientists from the University of Barcelona have created the most detailed map of the Antarctic seabed, where they discovered 332 colossal underwater canyons – some of them reaching depths of over 4 kilometers. This discovery could change perceptions of Antarctica's impact on global climate. This is reported by UNN with reference to an article in Science Daily.

Details

The latest study, published in the journal, has become the most comprehensive catalog of Antarctic submarine canyons. According to it, a network of 332 canyons, formed by glaciers and powerful sediment flows, stretches across the bottom of the Southern Ocean.

A powerful seismic shock of magnitude 7 was recorded at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky"22.08.25, 19:28 • 4916 views

The authors of the work – David Amblas from the University of Barcelona and Riccardo Arosio from University College Cork – note that Antarctic canyons have a much greater impact on oceanic circulation and glacier melting than previously thought.

Some of the canyons reach over 4000 meters in depth. The most impressive of them are located in East Antarctica, where complex valley systems descend from the continental shelf to the ocean depths 

– explained David Amblas. 

Researchers found significant differences between East and West Antarctic canyons. The former are more branched and U-shaped, indicating prolonged glacial development, while the latter are shorter, steeper, and V-shaped.

In addition to their geological significance, these structures influence the climate: they contribute to the exchange of water masses, the formation of Antarctic bottom waters, and the transport of warm currents that accelerate the melting of ice shelves.

When ice shelves weaken, continental ice begins to flow into the sea faster, causing sea level rise 

– scientists warn.

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique "iceberg-sandwich": what is known about it27.07.25, 08:38 • 3432 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Antarctica