A powerful seismic shock of magnitude 7 was recorded at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky"

03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
11:30 AM
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
11:01 AM
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
DIU maritime drone destroyed elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk bay - intelligenceAugust 22, 07:03 AM
Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosisVideoAugust 22, 07:37 AM
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideoAugust 22, 08:13 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Cruise missile
Euro
Hand grenade

A powerful seismic shock of magnitude 7 was recorded at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Ukrainian polar explorers at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7 in the Drake Passage. The tremor occurred on August 21, causing a tsunami threat.

A powerful seismic shock of magnitude 7 was recorded at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky"

An earthquake occurred in the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica, recorded by equipment at the Ukrainian Antarctic station on the evening of August 21.

UNN reports with reference to Vernadsky Research Base.

Details

Ukrainian polar explorers detected the earthquake using the seismic-acoustic equipment of the "Vernadsky" station. The tidal wave from the tremor was recorded by mareographs at "Vernadsky". The tremor occurred on August 21 at 23:16 (it was 5 AM on August 22 in Ukraine). It is noted that the researchers did not feel the tremor itself.

Strong earthquake strikes off the coast of Mexico11.08.25, 09:58

Reference

The epicenter was at a depth of 14 km, and the magnitude was 7 (on the Richter scale). The analog mareograph tape indicates that the first tsunami wave reached the island at 1 AM on August 22 local time. The amplitude was only about 20 cm. The echoes in the water area lasted for another 5 hours.

Seismic-acoustic measurements at the "Vernadsky" station have been ongoing since 2000.

They allow:

  • confirming and refining earthquake parameters determined by other seismological networks;
    • analyzing connections between tectonic activity in different regions, particularly in the context of global seismicity;
      • improving global models of seismic wave propagation, which are used in tsunami and natural disaster forecasts.

        Addition

        Such earthquakes are considered destructive, so, for example, a tsunami threat has already been declared in Chile.

        5.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Over 400 Injured and a Damaged Church17.08.25, 12:54

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldWeather and environment
        Antarctica
        Chile
        South America
        Ukraine