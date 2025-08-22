A powerful seismic shock of magnitude 7 was recorded at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky"

An earthquake occurred in the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica, recorded by equipment at the Ukrainian Antarctic station on the evening of August 21.

Ukrainian polar explorers detected the earthquake using the seismic-acoustic equipment of the "Vernadsky" station. The tidal wave from the tremor was recorded by mareographs at "Vernadsky". The tremor occurred on August 21 at 23:16 (it was 5 AM on August 22 in Ukraine). It is noted that the researchers did not feel the tremor itself.

The epicenter was at a depth of 14 km, and the magnitude was 7 (on the Richter scale). The analog mareograph tape indicates that the first tsunami wave reached the island at 1 AM on August 22 local time. The amplitude was only about 20 cm. The echoes in the water area lasted for another 5 hours.

Seismic-acoustic measurements at the "Vernadsky" station have been ongoing since 2000.

They allow:

confirming and refining earthquake parameters determined by other seismological networks;

analyzing connections between tectonic activity in different regions, particularly in the context of global seismicity;

improving global models of seismic wave propagation, which are used in tsunami and natural disaster forecasts.

Such earthquakes are considered destructive, so, for example, a tsunami threat has already been declared in Chile.

