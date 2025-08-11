Strong earthquake strikes off the coast of Mexico
Kyiv • UNN
A 5.65 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico. Its epicenter was at a depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.65 occurred off the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday, reported the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), writes UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
