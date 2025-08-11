$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 21967 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 76913 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 151519 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 115502 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 286796 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 160583 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 347112 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 314329 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107806 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150391 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Earthquake in Turkey: one victim, dozens injured 11 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir, causing one death and injuring 29. 16 buildings were damaged, and residents of four were evacuated.

Earthquake in Turkey: one victim, dozens injured

One person died and 29 were injured as a result of the destruction caused by the earthquake in the Turkish province of Balıkesir, in the northwest of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN Türk.

Details

It is noted that the condition of the injured is not serious. 16 buildings were damaged, and residents of four were evacuated.

The city of Sındırgı was most affected, where one building completely collapsed, and entire blocks were destroyed in some areas. Tremors were felt in Bursa, Yalova, and even in Istanbul, 300 km from the epicenter.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir on August 10. The epicenter was in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province. The earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and Izmir. Subsequently, a repeated earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in the same area.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents