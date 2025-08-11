Earthquake in Turkey: one victim, dozens injured 11 August 2025

One person died and 29 were injured as a result of the destruction caused by the earthquake in the Turkish province of Balıkesir, in the northwest of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN Türk.

Details

It is noted that the condition of the injured is not serious. 16 buildings were damaged, and residents of four were evacuated.

The city of Sındırgı was most affected, where one building completely collapsed, and entire blocks were destroyed in some areas. Tremors were felt in Bursa, Yalova, and even in Istanbul, 300 km from the epicenter.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir on August 10. The epicenter was in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province. The earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and Izmir. Subsequently, a repeated earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in the same area.

