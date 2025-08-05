Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran: information on casualties and destruction is being clarified
Kyiv • UNN
On August 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran, with its epicenter located 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Bam. No reports of casualties or destruction have been received.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred in Iran on Tuesday morning, August 5. The earthquake, which occurred 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Bam in Iran, had a depth of 10 kilometers, Bloomberg reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, writes UNN.
Details
Early on Tuesday morning, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Iran. The epicenter was approximately 125 kilometers south of Bam in Kerman province.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 8:36 AM local time at a depth of approximately 10 km. However, no casualties or structural damage have been confirmed yet.
Earthquakes in Iran
Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic earthquake in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Bam. At least 34,000 people died then.
In July 2022, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the southern province of Hormozgan, along the Persian Gulf coast, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.
Addition
