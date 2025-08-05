Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran: information on casualties and destruction is being clarified

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:28 AM • 9606 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 24503 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70773 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 67530 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107247 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 140845 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 82225 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72828 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74310 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70445 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 18625 views
Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National CurrencyAugust 4, 11:54 PM • 10779 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 20926 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 11374 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 8778 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 24466 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70746 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107218 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 140821 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 256221 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 28706 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 51959 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 46617 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 51650 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 355048 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
Fox News

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran: information on casualties and destruction is being clarified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

On August 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran, with its epicenter located 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Bam. No reports of casualties or destruction have been received.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran: information on casualties and destruction is being clarified

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred in Iran on Tuesday morning, August 5. The earthquake, which occurred 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Bam in Iran, had a depth of 10 kilometers, Bloomberg reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Early on Tuesday morning, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Iran. The epicenter was approximately 125 kilometers south of Bam in Kerman province.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 8:36 AM local time at a depth of approximately 10 km. However, no casualties or structural damage have been confirmed yet.

Earthquakes in Iran

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic earthquake in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Bam. At least 34,000 people died then.

In July 2022, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the southern province of Hormozgan, along the Persian Gulf coast, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.

Addition

On Kamchatka, the Krasheninnikov volcano erupted – this happened for the first time in 600 years. The event is associated with a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake in the region.

On Saturday evening, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in the USA, felt in New York and New Jersey. The tremors lasted up to 10 seconds, and there were no reports of casualties.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
New Jersey
Bloomberg L.P.
New York City
United States
Iran