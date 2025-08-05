Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran: information on casualties and destruction is being clarified

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred in Iran on Tuesday morning, August 5. The earthquake, which occurred 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Bam in Iran, had a depth of 10 kilometers, Bloomberg reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Early on Tuesday morning, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Iran. The epicenter was approximately 125 kilometers south of Bam in Kerman province.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 8:36 AM local time at a depth of approximately 10 km. However, no casualties or structural damage have been confirmed yet.

Earthquakes in Iran

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic earthquake in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Bam. At least 34,000 people died then.

In July 2022, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the southern province of Hormozgan, along the Persian Gulf coast, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.

Addition

