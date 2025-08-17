5.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Over 400 Injured and a Damaged Church

In the province of Central Sulawesi (Indonesia), an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 left more than 400 injured and damaged at least one church. Authorities are coordinating rescue and evacuation efforts, UNN reports, citing Radasampit.

Details

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Central Sulawesi Province (Sulteng) reported that "433 people in Poso Pesisir district were affected by the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Sunday (17.08.2025) in Poso Pesisir district."

In total, 433 people or 184 families were affected in Masani village, Poso Pesisir district, including 31 elderly people, 23 toddlers, and five people with disabilities. One church building was also damaged by the earthquakes. - said Akris Fattah Yunus, head of the Central Sulawesi BPBD office, in Palu on Sunday.

The head of BPBD also reported that "the Central Sulawesi Provincial Rapid Response Team (TRC), along with the local BPBD office in Poso Regency, continue to assess the situation and coordinate with village officials."

Addition

Other affected villages - Tokorondo, Towu, Pinedapa, and Lape - are still being checked by the joint team. Data collection on the number of evacuees is ongoing.

Preliminary assessment results show that 29 people were injured: 13 were hospitalized at Poso Regional Hospital, six are being treated at Tokorondo Community Health Center, and another 10 received medical care on-site at the Poso District Health Office.

Due to the ongoing tremors, many residents have decided to leave their homes.

Earlier, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that after the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 05:36 SWIT in the Poso area, there were 10 aftershocks.

