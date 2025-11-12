Iceland considers the threat of Atlantic current collapse a national security issue

Photo: Reuters

Iceland has officially recognized the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) as an existential threat and included it in its national security strategy, said the country's Minister of Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The potential cessation of the current, which carries warm water from the tropics to the Arctic, could cause a sharp cooling in Europe and a modern ice age.

"This is a direct threat to our national resilience and security. This is the first time that a specific climate-related phenomenon has been officially brought before the National Security Council as a potential existential threat." – Johannsson stated.

The government is preparing response measures, coordinating actions between ministries, and assessing the need for further research and disaster preparedness policies.

UN: Climate pledges to cut emissions by only 12% by 2035

Scientists warn that the collapse of AMOC will have global consequences: destabilization of precipitation patterns in Africa, India, and South America, faster warming in Antarctica, and accelerated glacier melting. The effects could impact energy, food security, infrastructure, and international transport.

UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies