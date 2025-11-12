Iceland considers the threat of Atlantic current collapse a national security issue

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 11393 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 20878 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 22700 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 26384 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26132 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 26561 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 42986 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62356 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81545 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128524 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17442 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 35443 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32725 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43908 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22183 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22210 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43946 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32756 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 61707 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128524 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 3148 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17471 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 58283 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 58834 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 34600 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Iceland considers the threat of Atlantic current collapse a national security issue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Iceland has included the possible collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) in its national security strategy. This event could cause a sharp cooling in Europe and have global consequences.

Iceland considers the threat of Atlantic current collapse a national security issue
Photo: Reuters

Iceland has officially recognized the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) as an existential threat and included it in its national security strategy, said the country's Minister of Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The potential cessation of the current, which carries warm water from the tropics to the Arctic, could cause a sharp cooling in Europe and a modern ice age.

"This is a direct threat to our national resilience and security. This is the first time that a specific climate-related phenomenon has been officially brought before the National Security Council as a potential existential threat."

– Johannsson stated.

The government is preparing response measures, coordinating actions between ministries, and assessing the need for further research and disaster preparedness policies.

UN: Climate pledges to cut emissions by only 12% by 203510.11.25, 20:46 • 7850 views

Scientists warn that the collapse of AMOC will have global consequences: destabilization of precipitation patterns in Africa, India, and South America, faster warming in Antarctica, and accelerated glacier melting. The effects could impact energy, food security, infrastructure, and international transport.

UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies04.11.25, 17:01 • 1993 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Antarctica
Reuters
United Nations
India
South America
Iceland
Africa
Europe