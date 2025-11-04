UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies

The world remains on a dangerous warming trajectory – up to 2.8°C, despite minor improvements in climate policy. This is stated in a new UN report published on the eve of global climate talks in Brazil, reports FT, writes UNN.

Details

Global warming exceeding 1.5°C since the beginning of the industrial era is now inevitable, and the path to a livable future is getting steeper every day. – said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The report notes that current government policies have little effect on reducing the rate of greenhouse gas emissions. If countries fulfill their unconditional commitments, the planet will warm by 2.5°C, and if financially supported plans are implemented, by 2.3°C. However, the current course is 2.8°C, almost a third of which is due to the US's refusal to implement climate restrictions.

EU Commissioner calls US absence at COP30 a "watershed moment" for climate policy

The UN also recorded a 2.3% increase in global emissions last year – primarily due to deforestation, fires, and increased burning of fossil fuels. The only major region where emissions decreased was the European Union.

Countries have tried three times to fulfill the promises made under the Paris Agreement, and each time they have fallen short of the goal. – emphasized Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme.

Despite the pessimistic data, the report emphasizes that limiting warming to 1.5°C is still technically possible if states urgently reduce the "emissions gap" – it currently stands at up to 23 billion tons of CO₂ per year.

US accused of pressuring European diplomats to cancel environmental shipping rules - media