UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1768 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9312 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12649 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11789 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13429 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13582 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20153 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42798 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24126 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81122 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10164 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37430 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29441 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6902 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13611 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9312 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6772 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12649 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42798 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37518 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13680 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29503 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28216 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32402 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41952 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The UN warns of dangerous global warming of up to 2.8°C, despite minor improvements in climate policy. A report by the organization, published ahead of climate talks in Brazil, points to rising emissions and the lack of significant impact of current policies on their reduction.

UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies

The world remains on a dangerous warming trajectory – up to 2.8°C, despite minor improvements in climate policy. This is stated in a new UN report published on the eve of global climate talks in Brazil, reports FT, writes UNN.

Details

Global warming exceeding 1.5°C since the beginning of the industrial era is now inevitable, and the path to a livable future is getting steeper every day.

– said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The report notes that current government policies have little effect on reducing the rate of greenhouse gas emissions. If countries fulfill their unconditional commitments, the planet will warm by 2.5°C, and if financially supported plans are implemented, by 2.3°C. However, the current course is 2.8°C, almost a third of which is due to the US's refusal to implement climate restrictions.

EU Commissioner calls US absence at COP30 a "watershed moment" for climate policy02.11.25, 18:25 • 5142 views

The UN also recorded a 2.3% increase in global emissions last year – primarily due to deforestation, fires, and increased burning of fossil fuels. The only major region where emissions decreased was the European Union.

Countries have tried three times to fulfill the promises made under the Paris Agreement, and each time they have fallen short of the goal.

– emphasized Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme.

Despite the pessimistic data, the report emphasizes that limiting warming to 1.5°C is still technically possible if states urgently reduce the "emissions gap" – it currently stands at up to 23 billion tons of CO₂ per year.

US accused of pressuring European diplomats to cancel environmental shipping rules - media03.11.25, 20:36 • 3672 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Energy
Financial Times
António Guterres
United Nations
Brazil
European Union
United States