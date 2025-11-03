US accused of pressuring European diplomats to cancel environmental shipping rules - media

The US is accused of pressuring and threatening European diplomats during negotiations in London on the abolition of environmental shipping regulations. European delegates stated that Washington tried to intimidate them into blocking the introduction of a carbon emissions tax. This is stated in the Politico material, writes UNN.

Details

According to Politico, during a meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), US representatives allegedly warned European delegates that their countries could "face consequences" if they did not support the American position.

Our negotiators have never seen anything like this before at any international negotiations. People are being summoned to the US embassy in London – intimidation, threats of business cessation, loss of visas for family members – one of the European officials said.

Another representative of the European Commission confirmed that diplomats "returned home annoyed after the meetings" due to pressure from the US.

The Donald Trump administration openly opposes climate initiatives, which, according to the president, are "a scam" and "threaten American carriers with unjustified taxes."

Despite the pressure, only two EU countries – Cyprus and Greece – deviated from the common position. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied Washington's influence: "We made the decision long before the US intervened in this matter... I have not spoken to President Trump about this."

