Finland to relocate Armed Forces headquarters to US in 2026

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
04:09 PM • 7558 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 13167 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 12606 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 13006 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 13647 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 26982 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22594 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47010 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30641 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55447 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 33211 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 28261 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 19368 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 13680 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 17966 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 26985 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22596 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 18083 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47013 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 276688 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Paris
Iceland
Great Britain
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 1944 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 26985 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 10387 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 28348 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84082 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Social network
Starlink

Finland to relocate Armed Forces headquarters to US in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

The Finnish Armed Forces will relocate their headquarters to Norfolk, USA, in 2026, falling under NATO's command structure. This decision was announced by Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, although the move was initially planned for early 2025.

Finland to relocate Armed Forces headquarters to US in 2026

Finland's new military headquarters will be located in the US city of Norfolk in 2026, and will be subordinate to NATO's command structure.

UNN reports with reference to MTV Uutis.

Details

The Finnish Armed Forces, currently subordinate to NATO's command in Brunssum, Netherlands, will relocate their headquarters to the US. The move to Norfolk was planned for early 2025 – the Finnish army was supposed to relocate its command post to where its territorial neighbors, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway, are already subordinate to NATO command.

Montenegrin Parliament supported army's participation in NATO exercises for Ukraine12.11.25, 22:41 • 4296 views

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen announced the upcoming change back in June 2024. However, the relocation schedule has been changed.

The transition date seems to be postponed to next year

- Max Arhippainen, head of the information department of the Defense Forces, told MTV Uutis.

Reference

In early October, NATO's Land Forces Headquarters was officially opened in the Finnish city of Mikkeli. It is located approximately 200 kilometers from the Russian border and approximately 300 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Finland announced the transfer of the 30th package of material assistance to Ukraine worth about 52 million euros. The decision to provide assistance was made by the President of Finland on the proposal of the government on October 17, 2025.

Finnish President Stubb suggested a new date for the Trump-Putin meeting03.11.25, 11:40 • 5703 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
War in Ukraine
charity
NATO
Iceland
Denmark
Norway
Netherlands
Ukraine