Finland's new military headquarters will be located in the US city of Norfolk in 2026, and will be subordinate to NATO's command structure.

The Finnish Armed Forces, currently subordinate to NATO's command in Brunssum, Netherlands, will relocate their headquarters to the US. The move to Norfolk was planned for early 2025 – the Finnish army was supposed to relocate its command post to where its territorial neighbors, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway, are already subordinate to NATO command.

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen announced the upcoming change back in June 2024. However, the relocation schedule has been changed.

The transition date seems to be postponed to next year - Max Arhippainen, head of the information department of the Defense Forces, told MTV Uutis.

In early October, NATO's Land Forces Headquarters was officially opened in the Finnish city of Mikkeli. It is located approximately 200 kilometers from the Russian border and approximately 300 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

The Ministry of Defense of Finland announced the transfer of the 30th package of material assistance to Ukraine worth about 52 million euros. The decision to provide assistance was made by the President of Finland on the proposal of the government on October 17, 2025.

