US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - Reuters

The United States plans to intercept more vessels carrying Venezuelan oil after seizing a tanker this week, as it steps up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This was reported by Reuters, citing six unnamed sources familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this incident was the first time an oil cargo or tanker from Venezuela, which has been under US sanctions since 2019, was intercepted. This happened against the backdrop of a massive US military buildup in the southern Caribbean and US President Donald Trump's insistence on removing Maduro.

The latest US actions have led to shipowners, operators, and maritime agencies involved in transporting Venezuelan crude oil being prepared to reconsider whether to leave Venezuelan waters in the coming days. - the publication quotes sources in Venezuelan shipping.

According to them, further direct US intervention is expected in the coming weeks, targeting vessels carrying Venezuelan oil, which could also be carrying oil from other countries subject to US sanctions, such as Iran.

According to sources, the US has compiled a list of several sanctioned tankers for possible seizure, with the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security preparing operations for several months.

Context

Earlier, White House chief Donald Trump stated that the US had seized a "very large" tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

Earlier, Trump, in a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, gave him until November 28 to safely leave the country, and the very next day announced the closure of Venezuelan airspace.

