Montenegrin Parliament supported army's participation in NATO exercises for Ukraine

On November 12, the Parliament of Montenegro adopted a decision on the Montenegrin Army's accession to NATO's activities to establish the NATO Support and Training Ukraine (NSATU). 44 deputies voted for the bill, five were against, and two abstained. This was reported by "Radio Svoboda", writes UNN.

The decision is based on the proposal of the Defense and Security Council of February 7, which allows servicemen to work within the NSATU exclusively on the territory of NATO countries. Defense Minister Dragan Krapović noted that support for Ukraine was approved at the NATO summit in Washington last year.

The Democratic People's Party opposed it.

This can only further jeopardize our relations with the Russian Federation. It would be wiser to stay out of someone else's conflicts

– said MP Vladislav Bojović.

This is one of two "Ukrainian missions" in which Montenegro is expected to participate after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The other is organized by the EU. The previous decision on the participation of Montenegrin soldiers in the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM) was delayed for 9 months due to opposition from opposition politicians, in particular the leader of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, Andrija Mandić.

