Finnish President Stubb suggested a new date for the Trump-Putin meeting

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet again at the G20 summit in late November, UNN reports, citing Yle and Iltalehti.

If there is progress here, the next possible point will likely be the G20 summit in South Africa. Before that, I don't see any conditions for a meeting between Putin and Trump, but that's up to them. – said Stubb.

Stubb is firmly convinced that the peace plan for Ukraine must move to concrete action at some point. First, security guarantees for a ceasefire are needed, which have been developed since Trump and Putin met in Alaska in August. After that, it is necessary to decide which points should be observed during the ceasefire.

Stubb also spoke about the strategic stability of great powers in transition. "We have entered a new era of nuclear weapons, in which, unfortunately, the importance of nuclear weapons is growing," Stubb said.

"This era is marked by a changing role of the United States. At the military level, our bilateral cooperation with the United States works brilliantly. We cannot ignore the fact that the United States is partly shifting its focus to something else," he pointed out.

Stubb also wanted to emphasize the security environment and how to prepare for it. In his opinion, Finland's situation is complex. Stubb reminded that Russia has been waging war in Ukraine for the fourth year.

Finland's role in supporting Ukraine, in his opinion, is clear and strong. "By supporting Ukraine, in many matters we are recipients. Ukraine's understanding of modern warfare gives us a lot," Stubb noted.

The second factor shaping the security environment, according to Stubb, is the multidimensionality of crises, such as hybrid threats.

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22-23.

