Finnish President Stubb suggested a new date for the Trump-Putin meeting

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:56 AM • 10477 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 12054 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 14629 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 13986 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 13765 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 22307 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 37559 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65165 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64151 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56344 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 16350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 20978 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 17451 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 15308 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 17739 views
Publications
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 12349 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 14312 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65172 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64159 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 123205 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 20073 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 41547 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 91796 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 118118 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 65929 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Finnish President Stubb suggested a new date for the Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 summit at the end of November. He believes that the peace plan for Ukraine should move to concrete actions.

Finnish President Stubb suggested a new date for the Trump-Putin meeting

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet again at the G20 summit in late November, UNN reports, citing Yle and Iltalehti.

If there is progress here, the next possible point will likely be the G20 summit in South Africa. Before that, I don't see any conditions for a meeting between Putin and Trump, but that's up to them.

– said Stubb.

Stubb is firmly convinced that the peace plan for Ukraine must move to concrete action at some point. First, security guarantees for a ceasefire are needed, which have been developed since Trump and Putin met in Alaska in August. After that, it is necessary to decide which points should be observed during the ceasefire.

Stubb also spoke about the strategic stability of great powers in transition. "We have entered a new era of nuclear weapons, in which, unfortunately, the importance of nuclear weapons is growing," Stubb said.

"This era is marked by a changing role of the United States. At the military level, our bilateral cooperation with the United States works brilliantly. We cannot ignore the fact that the United States is partly shifting its focus to something else," he pointed out.

Stubb also wanted to emphasize the security environment and how to prepare for it. In his opinion, Finland's situation is complex. Stubb reminded that Russia has been waging war in Ukraine for the fourth year.

Finland's role in supporting Ukraine, in his opinion, is clear and strong. "By supporting Ukraine, in many matters we are recipients. Ukraine's understanding of modern warfare gives us a lot," Stubb noted.

The second factor shaping the security environment, according to Stubb, is the multidimensionality of crises, such as hybrid threats.

Addition

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22-23.

G20 summit in 2026 to be held in Miami, where Putin may be invited - Trump06.09.25, 10:17 • 4349 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
South Africa
United States
Ukraine