ukenru
06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
G20 summit in 2026 to be held in Miami, where Putin may be invited - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Donald Trump stated that the G20 summit in 2026 will take place in Miami. He suggested the possibility of inviting dictator Putin to this event.

G20 summit in 2026 to be held in Miami, where Putin may be invited - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that the G20 summit in 2026 will be held in Miami, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be invited. Trump stated this during a meeting with journalists in the Oval Office, as reported by UNN.

Details

"As we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honor of hosting this very G20 summit here in America for the first time in almost 20 years. This afternoon, I am pleased to announce that the 2026 G20 conference, which will be... I could read out the list of countries involved, but I think you know which countries they are, but the conference will be held in one of the best cities in our country, beautiful Miami, Florida," Trump said.

He also suggested that he might invite Putin to the summit.

"Oh, that's interesting. I hadn't thought about that. No, I hadn't thought about that. Interesting question. I'll think about it a little," Trump added.

Recall

Earlier, Trump stated that the decision to exclude Russia from the Group of Eight (G8) was a mistake.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States