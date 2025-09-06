G20 summit in 2026 to be held in Miami, where Putin may be invited - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that the G20 summit in 2026 will be held in Miami, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be invited. Trump stated this during a meeting with journalists in the Oval Office, as reported by UNN.

Details

"As we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honor of hosting this very G20 summit here in America for the first time in almost 20 years. This afternoon, I am pleased to announce that the 2026 G20 conference, which will be... I could read out the list of countries involved, but I think you know which countries they are, but the conference will be held in one of the best cities in our country, beautiful Miami, Florida," Trump said.

He also suggested that he might invite Putin to the summit.

"Oh, that's interesting. I hadn't thought about that. No, I hadn't thought about that. Interesting question. I'll think about it a little," Trump added.

Recall

Earlier, Trump stated that the decision to exclude Russia from the Group of Eight (G8) was a mistake.