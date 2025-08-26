$41.280.07
Shmyhal and Kellogg discussed US-Ukraine drone production agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg preparations for signing an agreement on the production and supply of drones. The parties also discussed Ukraine's defense priorities and security guarantees.

Shmyhal and Kellogg discussed US-Ukraine drone production agreement

On Monday, August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg to discuss preparations for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. on drone production and supply. The head of the Ministry of Defense reported this on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

Denys Shmyhal informed the delegation about Ukraine's defense priorities.

The key is to increase the production of ammunition and drones to stop the enemy's offensive. Joint projects in this area allow for more effective provision of weapons to Ukrainian soldiers.

- the message states.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also discussed with Kellogg the creation of reliable security guarantees to prevent new aggression against Ukraine. Joint work on these guarantees continues in close cooperation with international partners.

During the meeting, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, provided American partners with a detailed analysis of Russia's military plans and the situation at the front.

According to Shmyhal, during the meeting with Kellogg, preparations for the signing of a drone production and sales agreement (Drone deal) by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States were also discussed.

"During the meeting, relevant documents were handed over to the American side," added the head of the Ukrainian defense agency.

Recall

On August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal visited, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, one of the domestic defense enterprises specializing in the production of unmanned systems. The meeting also discussed the development of the defense industry and support for Ukraine, including $8.5 billion in aid in 2026, most of which will be directed to military equipment.

Vita Zelenetska

