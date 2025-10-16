Key priorities and accents agreed upon before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: Ukrainian delegation held an important conversation with Kellogg
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation, led by Andriy Yermak, met with Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, to coordinate priorities before the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. Issues of military cooperation, sanctions against the Russian Federation, and the return of deported children were discussed.
The Ukrainian delegation met with President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. An important conversation took place on the eve of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States — the coordination of key priorities and accents. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.
Details
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova, met with President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, and his deputy, John Kohle.
An important conversation on the eve of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States — coordinating key priorities and accents. We sincerely hope for concrete decisions tomorrow.
Recall
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and the Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings with US senators in Washington. The negotiations concerned military cooperation, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.