Key priorities and accents agreed upon before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: Ukrainian delegation held an important conversation with Kellogg

The Ukrainian delegation met with President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. An important conversation took place on the eve of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States — the coordination of key priorities and accents. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova, met with President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, and his deputy, John Kohle.

An important conversation on the eve of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States — coordinating key priorities and accents. We sincerely hope for concrete decisions tomorrow. - Yermak said.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and the Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings with US senators in Washington. The negotiations concerned military cooperation, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.