Current sanctions are not enough to break the back of the Russian economy, Trump is ready for action: congressman at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation met with US Congressman French Hill, who stated that the current sanctions are not enough to destroy the Russian economy. He supported the idea of a loan to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons with the involvement of frozen Russian assets.
The Ukrainian delegation held an important meeting with the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Congressman French Hill. As reported by the Head of the President's Office, "it was a frank conversation about how to force the aggressor to stop the war," UNN reports.
The congressman noted: current sanctions are not enough to break the back of the Russian economy. The shadow fleet allows the Kremlin to finance the war by selling oil bypassing restrictions. Petrodollars continue to turn into missiles flying at Ukrainian cities. And President Trump is ready for decisive action. But a truly significant effect can be achieved only by acting in sync with Europe.
According to the head of the OP, in parallel with the sanctions, Mr. Hill supported the EU's idea of providing Ukraine with a loan for the purchase of weapons with the involvement of frozen Russian assets, which will be returned only after the aggressor country pays war reparations.
This is not just fair - it is pragmatic. Russia must and will be forced to peace.
Recall
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and the Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings with US senators in Washington. The negotiations concerned military cooperation, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.