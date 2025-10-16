"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation for the meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, together with other members of the Ukrainian delegation in Washington, discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the details of the preparation for the meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, scheduled for this Friday. Yermak reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

He called it "a very important conversation" and "the key meeting of the day," and Rubio "one of the main architects of American foreign policy."

We exchanged views on what the long-term security architecture should be - not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe. The leadership of the United States and personally President Donald Trump made peace in the Middle East possible. This is exactly the vision the world and Ukraine need today - wrote the head of the OP.

According to him, they also discussed steps that could force Russia to stop the war.

Thank you, Marco Rubio. The American people are truly very lucky to have such a strong and principled Secretary of State - Yermak summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with US President Donald at the White House this Friday.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask the US for Tomahawk missiles during the meeting.

