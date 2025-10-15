Ukraine needs concrete tools for victory: Yermak announces strong start to the day on Capitol Hill

$41.750.14
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
October 15, 11:45 AM
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg
October 15, 11:46 AM
Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggression
October 15, 02:02 PM
Occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in prison: what is the Azov fighter accused of
October 15, 02:14 PM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere
03:48 PM
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
October 15, 11:45 AM
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU
October 15, 08:15 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
October 15, 07:17 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 07:08 AM
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
October 15, 05:50 AM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere
03:48 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
October 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
October 14, 01:19 PM
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
October 14, 01:05 PM
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
October 13, 03:39 PM
Ukraine needs concrete tools for victory: Yermak announces strong start to the day on Capitol Hill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The Ukrainian delegation on Capitol Hill held meetings with congressmen, conveying a clear message about the need for long-range weapons. Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported on meetings with Senator Kevin Cramer and co-chairs of the Ukrainian Caucus.

Ukraine needs concrete tools for victory: Yermak announces strong start to the day on Capitol Hill

The Ukrainian delegation held meetings on Capitol Hill. As reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, a clear message was conveyed to the congressmen - Ukraine needs specific tools for victory - long-range weapons to change the situation at the front, UNN reports.

A strong start to the day on Capitol Hill! We began with a conversation with a wonderful friend of Ukraine - Senator Kevin Cramer, a devoted supporter of our struggle for freedom and a true fighter for justice.

- Yermak reported.

According to him, a meeting also took place with the heart of our support in Congress: the co-chairs of the Ukrainian Caucus - Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick, Joe Wilson, and Mike McCaul, as well as Democrats Marcy Kaptur and Tom Suozzi.

Ukrainian delegation reported to the President on the first results of negotiations in Washington - Yermak15.10.25, 18:45 • 2008 views

Our message was clear: Ukraine needs specific tools for victory - long-range weapons to change the situation at the front, a powerful air defense system to protect our cities, and urgent assistance to the energy sector. Bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress exists. And it remains unwavering.

- Yermak summarized.

Ukrainian delegation discussed new program for 2026-2029 with IMF head - Svyrydenko15.10.25, 17:54 • 1924 views

Antonina Tumanova

