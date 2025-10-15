Ukraine needs concrete tools for victory: Yermak announces strong start to the day on Capitol Hill

The Ukrainian delegation held meetings on Capitol Hill. As reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, a clear message was conveyed to the congressmen - Ukraine needs specific tools for victory - long-range weapons to change the situation at the front, UNN reports.

A strong start to the day on Capitol Hill! We began with a conversation with a wonderful friend of Ukraine - Senator Kevin Cramer, a devoted supporter of our struggle for freedom and a true fighter for justice.

According to him, a meeting also took place with the heart of our support in Congress: the co-chairs of the Ukrainian Caucus - Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick, Joe Wilson, and Mike McCaul, as well as Democrats Marcy Kaptur and Tom Suozzi.

Our message was clear: Ukraine needs specific tools for victory - long-range weapons to change the situation at the front, a powerful air defense system to protect our cities, and urgent assistance to the energy sector. Bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress exists. And it remains unwavering.