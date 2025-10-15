Ukrainian delegation discussed new program for 2026-2029 with IMF head - Svyrydenko

The Ukrainian delegation held meetings with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and newly appointed First Deputy Dan Katz. They discussed the continuation of our cooperation and a new IMF program for Ukraine for 2026-2029, which should support the economic stability of our state. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

We continued the practical development of the agreements that the President initiated last week.

According to the Prime Minister, within the current Extended Fund Facility program, Ukraine has successfully passed a record eight reviews and attracted 10.6 billion US dollars. It has already helped Ukraine maintain macro-financial stability even in conditions of uncertainty and challenges of the largest war in Europe in the last 80 years.

It is important for us that the next program becomes a continuous continuation of the previous one. We are pleased to hear a positive assessment of the state of affairs from the IMF leadership and progress in implementing economic, fiscal, monetary, and anti-corruption policies that are part of our cooperation program. - Svyrydenko added.

Separately, the Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the entire IMF team for their courage to come to Kyiv, communicate with entrepreneurs, and see the real situation on the ground.

We are always glad to welcome you in Ukraine, we appreciate it and consider it an important manifestation of support and involvement in helping Ukraine. We agreed on the next visit of the negotiating mission in the near future. The government will continue to work on implementing the necessary reforms. - Svyrydenko summarized.

