10:41 AM • 12236 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22795 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21804 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22177 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20171 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17559 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17044 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31484 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31550 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukrainian delegation discussed new program for 2026-2029 with IMF head - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The Ukrainian delegation met with the IMF leadership to discuss continued cooperation and a new program for 2026-2029. This program is intended to support Ukraine's economic stability.

Ukrainian delegation discussed new program for 2026-2029 with IMF head - Svyrydenko

The Ukrainian delegation held meetings with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and newly appointed First Deputy Dan Katz. They discussed the continuation of our cooperation and a new IMF program for Ukraine for 2026-2029, which should support the economic stability of our state. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

We held meetings with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and newly appointed First Deputy Dan Katz. We continued the practical development of the agreements that the President initiated last week. Thank you for the warm reception of our delegation at the annual IMF and World Bank financial week. We discussed the continuation of our cooperation and a new IMF program for Ukraine for 2026-2029, which should support the economic stability of our state.

- Svyrydenko reported.

NBU Governor on new IMF program: it must maximally consider Ukraine's European integration movement03.10.25, 12:58 • 2824 views

According to the Prime Minister, within the current Extended Fund Facility program, Ukraine has successfully passed a record eight reviews and attracted 10.6 billion US dollars. It has already helped Ukraine maintain macro-financial stability even in conditions of uncertainty and challenges of the largest war in Europe in the last 80 years.

It is important for us that the next program becomes a continuous continuation of the previous one. We are pleased to hear a positive assessment of the state of affairs from the IMF leadership and progress in implementing economic, fiscal, monetary, and anti-corruption policies that are part of our cooperation program.

- Svyrydenko added.

Separately, the Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the entire IMF team for their courage to come to Kyiv, communicate with entrepreneurs, and see the real situation on the ground.

We are always glad to welcome you in Ukraine, we appreciate it and consider it an important manifestation of support and involvement in helping Ukraine. We agreed on the next visit of the negotiating mission in the near future. The government will continue to work on implementing the necessary reforms.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

IMF convinced Ukraine to increase additional financing forecast to $65 billion - Bloomberg23.09.25, 08:59 • 3633 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
International Monetary Fund
Yulia Svyrydenko
World Bank
Ukraine
Kyiv