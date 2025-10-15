Ukrainian delegation reported to the President on the first results of negotiations in Washington - Yermak

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14901 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28716 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24702 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25103 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22582 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18331 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17530 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33358 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33398 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18177 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36790 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33358 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33398 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58894 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2116 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60849 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39870 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41951 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48953 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

Ukrainian delegation reported to the President on the first results of negotiations in Washington - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Yermak reported on a working call with the President of Ukraine, where they discussed deepening cooperation in the areas of air defense, long-range weapons, and aviation. The delegation is preparing the groundwork for a future conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, scheduled for Friday.

Ukrainian delegation reported to the President on the first results of negotiations in Washington - Yermak

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced a working call with the President of Ukraine, during which members of the Ukrainian delegation reported on the first results of negotiations in Washington. Yermak announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The Head of the Presidential Office noted that a constructive meeting with leading American arms manufacturers took place, where deepening cooperation in the areas of air defense, long-range weapons, aviation, and other areas was discussed.

The delegation includes Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova. Yermak noted that the team is working on preparing the groundwork for a future conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA, scheduled for Friday.

We have a constructive dialogue and are preparing concrete agreements. We expect effective decisions that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. We are grateful to the American side for their full assistance and support.

- Andriy Yermak emphasized.

US Department of Defense prepared a plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Trump's final decision is awaited – NYT15.10.25, 17:53 • 1324 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Oksana Markarova
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
The New York Times
Washington, D.C.
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine