Ukrainian delegation reported to the President on the first results of negotiations in Washington - Yermak

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced a working call with the President of Ukraine, during which members of the Ukrainian delegation reported on the first results of negotiations in Washington. Yermak announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The Head of the Presidential Office noted that a constructive meeting with leading American arms manufacturers took place, where deepening cooperation in the areas of air defense, long-range weapons, aviation, and other areas was discussed.

The delegation includes Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova. Yermak noted that the team is working on preparing the groundwork for a future conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA, scheduled for Friday.

We have a constructive dialogue and are preparing concrete agreements. We expect effective decisions that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. We are grateful to the American side for their full assistance and support. - Andriy Yermak emphasized.

