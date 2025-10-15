The US Department of Defense has prepared plans to sell or transfer Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but the final decision rests with President Donald Trump. According to American media, the Pentagon is already technically ready to implement this initiative but is awaiting an appropriate order from the head of the White House. This is stated in the material of The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

Despite this, the supply of missiles remains an extremely difficult task. The main problem is the absence of naval or ground launchers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine capable of launching Tomahawk missiles.

This requires the Typhon system, which is in service with the American army. Its transfer to Ukraine, as recognized in Washington, could put the United States on the verge of direct confrontation with Russia.

It is not yet known how many missiles can be transferred, how they will be stored, and what their real impact on hostilities will be. The Pentagon itself admits that it may be more of a symbolic signal than a massive change in the balance of power at the front.

Against the backdrop of these discussions, the Kremlin reacted sharply. The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov stated that the topic of "Tomahawks" causes "extreme concern" and that the situation around the war in Ukraine "is becoming increasingly dramatic." Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington about "unpredictable consequences" in case of supplying Kyiv with long-range systems.

At the same time, Trump is trying to use the missile issue as a diplomatic lever. According to him, even the threat of their transfer can force Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

If this war is not settled, I can send "Tomahawks." This is an incredible weapon. And Russia doesn't need it. — Trump told reporters.

The US President also noted that he plans to speak directly with Putin, emphasizing his ability to "pressure the parties to achieve peace," after successfully, he said, mediating the settlement of the war in Gaza.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at the White House on Friday. They will discuss the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles and additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of Patriots, Tomahawks, and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.

The meeting in Washington will take place on Friday, where Zelenskyy will ask Trump to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine, the American president himself stated.