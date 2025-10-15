$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22815 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21815 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22188 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20180 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17561 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17045 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31487 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31554 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
US Department of Defense prepared a plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Trump's final decision is awaited – NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The US Department of Defense has prepared plans to sell or transfer Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but the final decision rests with President Donald Trump. The supply of missiles is complicated by the absence of launchers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the risk of confrontation with Russia.

The US Department of Defense has prepared plans to sell or transfer Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but the final decision rests with President Donald Trump. According to American media, the Pentagon is already technically ready to implement this initiative but is awaiting an appropriate order from the head of the White House. This is stated in the material of The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

Despite this, the supply of missiles remains an extremely difficult task. The main problem is the absence of naval or ground launchers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine capable of launching Tomahawk missiles.

This requires the Typhon system, which is in service with the American army. Its transfer to Ukraine, as recognized in Washington, could put the United States on the verge of direct confrontation with Russia.

Pentagon chief: we are going to end the war in Ukraine15.10.25, 17:11 • 1066 views

It is not yet known how many missiles can be transferred, how they will be stored, and what their real impact on hostilities will be. The Pentagon itself admits that it may be more of a symbolic signal than a massive change in the balance of power at the front.

Against the backdrop of these discussions, the Kremlin reacted sharply. The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov stated that the topic of "Tomahawks" causes "extreme concern" and that the situation around the war in Ukraine "is becoming increasingly dramatic." Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington about "unpredictable consequences" in case of supplying Kyiv with long-range systems.

Trump continues to humiliate Putin, pointing out Russia's weaknesses - head of CPD15.10.25, 07:15 • 3874 views

At the same time, Trump is trying to use the missile issue as a diplomatic lever. According to him, even the threat of their transfer can force Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

If this war is not settled, I can send "Tomahawks." This is an incredible weapon. And Russia doesn't need it.

— Trump told reporters.

The US President also noted that he plans to speak directly with Putin, emphasizing his ability to "pressure the parties to achieve peace," after successfully, he said, mediating the settlement of the war in Gaza.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at the White House on Friday. They will discuss the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles and additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of Patriots, Tomahawks, and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.

The meeting in Washington will take place on Friday, where Zelenskyy will ask Trump to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine, the American president himself stated.

Stepan Haftko

