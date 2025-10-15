Trump continues to humiliate Putin, pointing out Russia's weaknesses - head of CPD

US President Donald Trump continues to play on Putin's key weaknesses - he humiliates him. This was stated in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

He recalled the recent statements by the head of the White House "about long queues for gasoline in the Russian Federation, about 1.5 million losses in the war, about not understanding why this war should continue."

And indeed, Putin's fantasies about the occupation of Ukraine and influence on Europe resulted in the transformation of Russia into a raw material appendage of China. This is all a continuation of the "paper tiger" theme. Putin is a psychopath. Psychopaths fear humiliation most of all. Putin was beaten at school, humiliated, mocked, and walked all over. Look at those who were humiliated in Soviet schools, or in schools of the 90s. They are mostly all like Putin - insecure psychopaths. - Kovalenko noted.

He added that finally, the US "began to understand at least a little the weaknesses of modern Russia."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.

"If the Russian Federation is a 'paper tiger', then what is NATO?" - Putin questioned the Alliance's combat readiness