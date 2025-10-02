$41.220.08
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 22531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 25888 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 17392 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 20062 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25058 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29356 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30834 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27346 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 51613 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
"If the Russian Federation is a 'paper tiger', then what is NATO?" - Putin questioned the Alliance's combat readiness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2202 views

Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian troops were allegedly advancing along the entire front line in Ukraine, asserting that they had entered Kostiantynivka, Siversk, and Chervonoarmiisk, and that Kupyansk was two-thirds captured. He also questioned NATO's combat readiness, referring to it as a "paper tiger."

"If the Russian Federation is a 'paper tiger', then what is NATO?" - Putin questioned the Alliance's combat readiness

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fantasized that Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line in Ukraine and questioned NATO's combat readiness. This is reported by UNN with reference to Putin's statement at the international session of the Valdai Club.

Putin stated that Russian troops are allegedly "advancing along the entire front line in Ukraine to create a 'security zone' there." According to him, they have already "entered Kostiantynivka, Siversk, and Chervonoarmiisk, and Kupyansk is two-thirds captured."

"If we are advancing so confidently, it means we are a paper tiger. What then is NATO itself? What does it represent then?" Putin said.

In a month they will be in Pokrovsk, and in two they will occupy almost the entire East: Zelensky revealed what "information" Putin gave Trump02.10.25, 19:14 • 3370 views

Earlier, UNN wrote that Vladimir Putin complained that Moscow had twice offered to join NATO - in 1954 and 2000, but was rejected. According to him, then-US President Bill Clinton initially allowed such a possibility, but later changed his mind.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Bill Clinton
NATO
United States
Ukraine