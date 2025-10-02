In a month they will be in Pokrovsk, and in two they will occupy almost the entire East: Zelensky revealed what "information" Putin gave Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian authorities are making every effort to ensure that the United States politically remains on Ukraine's side. Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as reported by UNN.

When asked about US support for Ukraine and Trump's statements that he does not take sides, Zelenskyy replied that the government is currently doing "everything possible to ensure that the United States is on our side from a political point of view."

We must maintain our positions, not take a step back. Because this has a huge impact on what is happening, including in the United States. When Putin provided false information to Trump... that they are occupying our territory, that they are occupying us, that in a month they will be in Pokrovsk, and in two months they will seize almost the entire east of Ukraine, and then go to Kharkiv, Dnipro, then to Kyiv. They showed some maps, some very strange ones. It is necessary to destroy all these narratives. This is what our military is doing. This is what our diplomatic team is doing - emphasized the President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine used only its own long-range weapons for strikes on Russia. After a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukraine may have "something more."