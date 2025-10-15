$41.750.14
Pentagon chief: we are going to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the US and European allies intend to end the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that European leaders are calling on Russia to stop the aggression, otherwise the US will take action.

Pentagon chief: we are going to end the war in Ukraine

Under the unwavering leadership of US President Donald Trump, and in particular together with our European allies, we are going to end the war in Ukraine. This was emphasized by the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, at the beginning of the meeting of the Coordination Group on Ukraine's Defense, reports UNN.

Details

According to Hegseth, European leaders are sending a clear signal to Russia that now is the time to end the war in Ukraine.

"If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, together with our allies, will take the necessary measures to make Russia pay the price for its continued aggression," he said.

Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump14.10.25, 22:16 • 31362 views

He assured that the US Department of Defense is ready to do its part in a way "that only the United States can do."

Hegseth says the US considers the most effective deterrents to Russian aggression to be a lethal, combat-ready, and European-led NATO, as well as a combat-ready Ukrainian army capable of defending itself.

Under the unwavering leadership of President Trump, and in particular together with our European allies, we are going to end the war in Ukraine. The war must end

- he added.

Trump continues to humiliate Putin, pointing out Russia's weaknesses - head of CPD15.10.25, 07:15 • 3874 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Pete Hegseth
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine