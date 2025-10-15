Pentagon chief: we are going to end the war in Ukraine

Under the unwavering leadership of US President Donald Trump, and in particular together with our European allies, we are going to end the war in Ukraine. This was emphasized by the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, at the beginning of the meeting of the Coordination Group on Ukraine's Defense, reports UNN.

Details

According to Hegseth, European leaders are sending a clear signal to Russia that now is the time to end the war in Ukraine.

"If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, together with our allies, will take the necessary measures to make Russia pay the price for its continued aggression," he said.

He assured that the US Department of Defense is ready to do its part in a way "that only the United States can do."

Hegseth says the US considers the most effective deterrents to Russian aggression to be a lethal, combat-ready, and European-led NATO, as well as a combat-ready Ukrainian army capable of defending itself.

Under the unwavering leadership of President Trump, and in particular together with our European allies, we are going to end the war in Ukraine. The war must end - he added.

