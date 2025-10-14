Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during their meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing for a meeting with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.
I know what he wants to ask for: he needs weapons, he would like to have "Tomahawks." We have a lot of "Tomahawks." Do you need "Tomahawks" in Argentina?
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of "Patriots," "Tomahawks," and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.