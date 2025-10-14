US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for the supply of Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington this Friday, UNN reports.

I know what he wants to ask for: he needs weapons, he would like to have "Tomahawks." We have a lot of "Tomahawks." Do you need "Tomahawks" in Argentina? - Trump said during a meeting with the leader of Argentina.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of "Patriots," "Tomahawks," and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.