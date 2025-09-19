Stefanishyna discussed with Kellogg a large-scale drone deal proposed by Ukraine to the US

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
05:23 PM • 2798 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 8326 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 11487 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 22714 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 19300 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25615 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 35986 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55368 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46132 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66777 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 15179 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 23551 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 12475 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 5314 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 12247 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 12318 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 22714 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25615 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55368 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 61722 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Olha Stefanishyna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Estonia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 11484 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 12316 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 5358 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 12517 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 15221 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Stefanishyna discussed with Kellogg a large-scale drone deal proposed by Ukraine to the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, met with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. They discussed a large-scale drone deal proposed by Ukraine to the US, and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Stefanishyna discussed with Kellogg a large-scale drone deal proposed by Ukraine to the US

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, met today with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. Among other things, they discussed a large-scale drone agreement that Ukraine proposed to the US, UNN reports.

They talked about the results of his recent visit to Ukraine and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly next week. They also discussed initiatives that will strengthen our strategic partnership, including a large-scale drone agreement that Ukraine proposed to the US.

- the ambassador noted.

Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg19.09.25, 20:34 • 922 views

According to Markarova, Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace and consistently supports President Trump's proposals to unblock diplomacy and stop the killings that Russian aggression causes every day.

Glad to continue cooperation with General Kellogg and his team in Washington to promote peace, secured for future generations by security guarantees.

- summarized the Ambassador of Ukraine.

Play the long game: Kellogg said Ukraine might have to recognize the occupied territories now, but will be able to return them in the future19.09.25, 20:33 • 872 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Keith Kellogg
Washington, D.C.
Olha Stefanishyna
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine