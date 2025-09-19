Stefanishyna discussed with Kellogg a large-scale drone deal proposed by Ukraine to the US

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, met today with US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. Among other things, they discussed a large-scale drone agreement that Ukraine proposed to the US, UNN reports.

They talked about the results of his recent visit to Ukraine and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly next week. They also discussed initiatives that will strengthen our strategic partnership, including a large-scale drone agreement that Ukraine proposed to the US. - the ambassador noted.

Putin does not agree to peace because he believes he is winning the war - Kellogg

According to Markarova, Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace and consistently supports President Trump's proposals to unblock diplomacy and stop the killings that Russian aggression causes every day.

Glad to continue cooperation with General Kellogg and his team in Washington to promote peace, secured for future generations by security guarantees. - summarized the Ambassador of Ukraine.

Play the long game: Kellogg said Ukraine might have to recognize the occupied territories now, but will be able to return them in the future